Amalgamated Bank Has $923,000 Stake in LogMeIn Inc (LOGM)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,311 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LogMeIn by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,073,000 after purchasing an additional 63,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,579,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,073,000 after buying an additional 63,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,547,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,931,000 after buying an additional 45,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,707,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,285,000 after acquiring an additional 43,653 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,106,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,248,000 after acquiring an additional 374,020 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $1,827,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. LogMeIn has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Shares of LOGM opened at $83.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. LogMeIn Inc has a 12-month low of $74.87 and a 12-month high of $123.00. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $310.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This is an increase from LogMeIn’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

