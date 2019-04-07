Altria Group Inc (MO) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,619 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baugh & Associates LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 58,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.20%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MO shares. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Cowen downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.28.

In related news, VP Ivan S. Feldman sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $348,126.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab purchased 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,033.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,489.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

