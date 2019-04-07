Altria Group Inc (MO) Position Lifted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,142,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,052 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.43% of Altria Group worth $402,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 627.6% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 631.3% in the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MO opened at $54.77 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.04. The stock has a market cap of $102.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 27.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.20%.

In other news, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab bought 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.11 per share, for a total transaction of $70,452.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,682.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan S. Feldman sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $348,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Altria Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Citigroup downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Cowen downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.28.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

