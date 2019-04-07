Altcoin (ALT) Market Cap Achieves $2,488.00

Altcoin (CURRENCY:ALT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Altcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-CEX. During the last seven days, Altcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Altcoin has a market capitalization of $2,488.00 and $0.00 worth of Altcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Version (V) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Altcoin Profile

ALT is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Altcoin’s total supply is 134,063 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,175 tokens. Altcoin’s official Twitter account is @altcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Altcoin is altcoinmarketcap.com

Altcoin Token Trading

Altcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Altcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Altcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Altcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

