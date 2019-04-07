AltaCorp Capital Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf (HEX)

AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf in a research report on Thursday, February 21st.

HEX stock opened at C$6.67 on Thursday. Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf has a one year low of C$5.95 and a one year high of C$6.99.

Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$13.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.30 million.

