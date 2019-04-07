AltaCorp Capital Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf (HEX)

AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf in a research report on Thursday, February 21st.
HEX stock opened at C$6.67 on Thursday. Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf has a one year low of C$5.95 and a one year high of C$6.99.
