AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 998,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 458,617 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $27,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AB. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of AB stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $804.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other AllianceBernstein news, General Counsel Laurence E. Cranch sold 122,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $3,679,256.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Gingrich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $587,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,826.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,514 shares of company stock valued at $6,020,020 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

