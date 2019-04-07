Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $230.46.

ADS has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Stephens set a $188.00 target price on Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $188.00 target price on Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,282,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,601,000 after purchasing an additional 588,956 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,469,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,286,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,008,000 after buying an additional 269,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,052,000 after buying an additional 150,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,265,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,074,000 after buying an additional 133,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $177.11 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $250.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $7.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 54.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 20.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Alliance Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 11.69%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

