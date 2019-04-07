Alimera Sciences Inc (ALIM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on Alimera Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.22. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $1.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 732,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 158,790 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Knott David M boosted its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Knott David M now owns 387,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 65,001 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 319,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

