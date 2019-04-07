Alimera Sciences Inc (ALIM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.83.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on Alimera Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.22. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $1.21.
Alimera Sciences Company Profile
Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.
Read More: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.