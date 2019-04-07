Airbloc (ABL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.62 Million

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, Airbloc has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $4.62 million and $744,639.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Airbloc token can now be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, OKEx and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Airbloc

Airbloc’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,376,220 tokens. The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Airbloc

Airbloc can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Bilaxy, IDEX, OKEx and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

