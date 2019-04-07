Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.60.

ATSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities set a $30.00 price objective on Air Transport Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Robert K. Coretz purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $501,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph C. Hete acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 670,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,430,707.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 38,275 shares of company stock valued at $778,477. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 368.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.87. The company had a trading volume of 446,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,043. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $25.82.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $280.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

