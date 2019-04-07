Agilysys (AGYS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AGYS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Agilysys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Maxim Group set a $22.00 price target on Agilysys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

AGYS opened at $19.77 on Thursday. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $21.38.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Agilysys will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan purchased 20,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,258.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith M. Kolerus sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $42,932.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,636.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,922 shares of company stock worth $1,243,121 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Agilysys by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.