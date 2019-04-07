AGCO Co. (AGCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.82.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $76.00 target price on shares of AGCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AGCO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global upgraded shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of AGCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

NYSE:AGCO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.18. The stock had a trading volume of 378,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89. AGCO has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $71.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 15.42%.

In other news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Martin Richenhagen sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $7,159,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,498,631. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

