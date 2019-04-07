After NY arrest that is shocking, Avenatti faces court in California

Later after Michael Avenatti arrest in New York, the lawyer renowned for representing porn star Stormy Daniels in battles against President Donald Trump will be back in court Monday to face fraud charges in California.

The brash lawyer faces a hearing at the Orange County town of Santa Ana on charges he fraudulently obtained $4 million in bank loans and exceeding $1.6 million which belonged to a client. Avenatti has faced allegations from a former client and a partner he was hiding money to avoid paying what he owed.

National authorities are now adding their voices with the specter.

Avenatti, 48, is charged with wire and bank fraud. He published on $300,000 bail on extortion charges that were unrelated and was detained last week at New York. He’s said he expects to be exonerated.

Federal prosecutors in New York asserted that Avenatti tried to shake Nike for millions of bucks so he wouldn’t reveal allegations the apparel company paid off significant school soccer players. The complaint has been denied by him and began tweeting that which he called evidence of this scandal after he was arrested.

In California, federal prosecutors stated Avenatti filed false tax returns to secure $4 million in loans by a Mississippi lender and embezzled a customer’s settlement funds.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles said Monday’s hearing will likely center on setting future court dates.

Avenatti is famous for his outspoken struggle of lavish lifestyle and Trump, including leasing a 100,000-a-month home in upscale Newport Beach. He represented Daniels within her promise that Trump forcing her to remain quiet.

Avenatti’s former law firm moved through bankruptcy proceeding and was ordered to pay $10 million into a former partner, who is still seeking to collect the cash.