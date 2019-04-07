Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,937,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,961% from the previous session’s volume of 142,528 shares.The stock last traded at $1.81 and had previously closed at $1.49.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a negative return on equity of 20.36%.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 30,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $34,102.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 641,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,241,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 151,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

