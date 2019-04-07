Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stake in Finisar Co. (FNSR)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Finisar were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Finisar by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Finisar by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Finisar by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Finisar by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Finisar by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Finisar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Finisar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Finisar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Finisar to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Finisar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Finisar stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.79. Finisar Co. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $24.77.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Finisar had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $327.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Finisar Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Finisar

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

