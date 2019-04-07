Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 350 Shares of eBay Inc (EBAY)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in eBay by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 270,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 69,226 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of eBay by 760.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,196,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $61,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,887 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 19,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $37.84 on Friday. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

In other news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 10,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $349,345.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut eBay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

