Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Holdings in Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) by 39,086.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 36.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 9,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $166,855.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,085,691.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,533 shares of company stock worth $1,211,110 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CARA opened at $19.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $777.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.70. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $24.30.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

CARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.36 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Laidlaw set a $30.00 price objective on Cara Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.03.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

