Advisor Group Inc. Raises Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPK. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,083,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 130,389 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,764,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,239,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,872,000 after purchasing an additional 422,983 shares in the last quarter.

GPK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

In other news, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

