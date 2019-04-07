Adient (ADNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.03% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Adient in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.22 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Adient in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on Adient and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.
NYSE ADNT opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.09. Adient has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $67.10.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Adient by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Moon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adient by 1.1% during the first quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Adient by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Adient by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 25,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.
Adient Company Profile
Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.
