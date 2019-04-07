Adient (ADNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Adient in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.22 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Adient in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on Adient and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

NYSE ADNT opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.09. Adient has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $67.10.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.17). Adient had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adient will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Adient by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Moon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adient by 1.1% during the first quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Adient by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Adient by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 25,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

