Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Tops $0.0057 on Top Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, HADAX, BiteBTC and OKEx. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 69.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,142.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.03271585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.01 or 0.01811511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.92 or 0.06192237 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.52 or 0.01354929 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00131858 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.54 or 0.01432355 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00363468 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00027569 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HADAX, CoinTiger, BiteBTC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

