Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 66,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYG. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 509,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 31,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.1119 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LYG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

