Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Takes $217,000 Position in Edison International (EIX)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Edison International by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of EIX stock opened at $63.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Edison International has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $71.00.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Edison International had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

EIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.05.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Takes $217,000 Position in Edison International (EIX)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/actinver-wealth-management-inc-takes-217000-position-in-edison-international-eix.html.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.