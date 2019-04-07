Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $24.91 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.33 and a 12-month high of $27.70. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 63.83%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

