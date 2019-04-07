Acoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.00 (ACOIN)

Acoin (CURRENCY:ACOIN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Acoin has a market cap of $12,018.00 and $0.00 worth of Acoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Acoin has traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 48.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000200 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00002001 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin Coin Profile

Acoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Acoin’s total supply is 1,220,085 coins. Acoin’s official Twitter account is @acointeam . The Reddit community for Acoin is /r/acoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Acoin’s official website is acoin.info

Buying and Selling Acoin

Acoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

