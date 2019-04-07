Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) Trading 5.7% Higher

Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) shares were up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 724,645 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,613,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Achieve Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.18). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 89,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 57,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 22,299 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 112,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 21.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

