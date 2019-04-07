ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the highest is ($0.50). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.46 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.56% and a negative return on equity of 77.14%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.91.

ACAD traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,193,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,305. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 3.29.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,829,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,303,000 after purchasing an additional 155,172 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,345,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,002.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.