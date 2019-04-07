89 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $422.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.71.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 2,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,089,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,661,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.48, for a total transaction of $2,102,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,020,330.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,273 shares of company stock worth $44,907,567. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $401.13 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $217.64 and a 52-week high of $403.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 318.99% and a net margin of 13.89%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “89 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Purchased by CX Institutional” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/89-shares-in-oreilly-automotive-inc-orly-purchased-by-cx-institutional.html.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.