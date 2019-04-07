$89.87 Million in Sales Expected for Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) will report $89.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Health Insurance Innovations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.13 million and the highest is $93.60 million. Health Insurance Innovations posted sales of $67.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will report full-year sales of $447.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $434.29 million to $460.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $556.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Health Insurance Innovations.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $131.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Health Insurance Innovations’s revenue was up 89.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Health Insurance Innovations from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Health Insurance Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.13.

In related news, CEO Gavin Southwell sold 6,150 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $246,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,401,114.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Hershberger sold 3,850 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $154,077.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,866.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,666 shares of company stock worth $4,739,789. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIIQ. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 328.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 366.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIIQ traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.40. 642,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,135. The firm has a market cap of $471.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.73. Health Insurance Innovations has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $63.13.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

