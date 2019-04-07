$849.43 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) to post sales of $849.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $860.57 million and the lowest is $823.00 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $704.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spirit Airlines.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38. The business had revenue of $862.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAVE. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Spirit Airlines to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Spirit Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $42,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 22.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 345,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 62,989 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 786.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 110,295 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,517,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,207,000 after buying an additional 49,862 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $341,000.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.44. 800,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,919. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $65.35.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

Featured Story: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.