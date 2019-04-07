$665.65 Million in Sales Expected for Cimpress NV (CMPR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) to announce $665.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $673.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $658.20 million. Cimpress reported sales of $636.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.21). Cimpress had a return on equity of 58.85% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $825.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Shares of CMPR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.92. The stock had a trading volume of 157,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 97.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of -0.10. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $157.45.

In other Cimpress news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.07 per share, for a total transaction of $102,694.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cimpress by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Cimpress by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 320.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

