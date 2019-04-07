$60,000.00 in Sales Expected for CorMedix Inc (CRMD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) will announce $60,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CorMedix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the lowest is $20,000.00. CorMedix reported sales of $20,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full-year sales of $750,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $340,000.00 to $1.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.63 million, with estimates ranging from $10.59 million to $14.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CorMedix.

NASDAQ:CRMD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,550. CorMedix has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

