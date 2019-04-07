51job (JOBS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Macquarie cut shares of 51job from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get 51job alerts:

JOBS stock opened at $87.52 on Wednesday. 51job has a one year low of $52.15 and a one year high of $114.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in 51job by 313.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of 51job by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 685,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,786,000 after purchasing an additional 248,438 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of 51job by 228.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,701,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,103 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of 51job during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,294,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 270,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after buying an additional 75,400 shares in the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers recruitment advertising services, including online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.