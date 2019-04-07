$431.65 Million in Sales Expected for Multi-Color Co. (LABL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Multi-Color Co. (NASDAQ:LABL) will post $431.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Multi-Color’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $427.30 million to $436.00 million. Multi-Color reported sales of $449.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Multi-Color will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Multi-Color.

Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.28). Multi-Color had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.65 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LABL. ValuEngine raised Multi-Color from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Multi-Color from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Multi-Color to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Sidoti cut shares of Multi-Color from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating on shares of Multi-Color in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LABL traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.03. 296,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,184. Multi-Color has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $71.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Multi-Color by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,054,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,091,000 after buying an additional 35,786 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Multi-Color by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,045,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,322,000 after purchasing an additional 33,538 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Multi-Color by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,200,000 after purchasing an additional 77,051 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Multi-Color by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 818,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Multi-Color by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 818,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,948,000 after buying an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Multi-Color Company Profile

Multi-Color Corporation provides various label solutions in the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pressure sensitive labels; in-mold labels; heat transfer labels; cut and stack labels, such as peel-away promotional labels, thermochromics, holographics, and metalized films, as well as scratch-off coupons and static-clings; and roll fed labels.

