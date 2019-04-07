4,188 Shares in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in DowDuPont in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of DowDuPont during the 3rd quarter worth $1,621,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 121,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 217.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,674,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,010,000 after purchasing an additional 21,705,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

DWDP stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28. DowDuPont Inc has a 52-week low of $36.09 and a 52-week high of $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 36.98%.

DWDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DowDuPont from $70.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on DowDuPont in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut DowDuPont from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DowDuPont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

