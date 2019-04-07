3M Co (MMM) Holdings Lifted by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $215.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $123.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.05. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $176.87 and a 12 month high of $221.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

In related news, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $1,218,214.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 268,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,724,102.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ippocratis Vrohidis sold 8,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total value of $1,626,605.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,814.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,414 shares of company stock worth $15,553,682. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $189.00 to $188.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, restated a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

