35,115 Shares in Tivity Health Inc (TVTY) Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.09% of Tivity Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TVTY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,172,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,144,000 after purchasing an additional 224,313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,788,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,095,000 after acquiring an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,788,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,095,000 after acquiring an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 91.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,545,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Tivity Health by 11.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,505,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,538,000 after purchasing an additional 262,305 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

TVTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $792.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Tivity Health Inc has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $41.46.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.66 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tivity Health Inc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Karro bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $47,966.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,471.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Finley bought 2,000 shares of Tivity Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: “35,115 Shares in Tivity Health Inc (TVTY) Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/35115-shares-in-tivity-health-inc-tvty-purchased-by-two-sigma-investments-lp.html.

Tivity Health Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.