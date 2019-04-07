$3.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will report $3.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.59 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $3.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $15.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.70 billion to $16.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.85 billion to $16.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 57.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on JWN. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.08.

JWN stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,370,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,820. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 41.69%.

In other news, insider Ken Worzel sold 17,125 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $52,254.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,671,406 shares in the company, valued at $119,411,848.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,864 over the last three months. 7.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 749,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,915,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $1,084,000. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

