$225.38 Million in Sales Expected for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to post $225.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $221.13 million to $228.19 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $212.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $908.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $897.07 million to $921.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $932.59 million, with estimates ranging from $920.05 million to $944.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $226.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.46 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DEI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $37.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,239,000 after purchasing an additional 569,703 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,613,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,819,000 after buying an additional 504,234 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 455,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,201,000 after buying an additional 68,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.51. 777,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $32.32 and a 1 year high of $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

