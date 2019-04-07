1,988 Shares in Apple Inc. (AAPL) Acquired by Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC

Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,988 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,188,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,792 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Apple by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,833,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,703,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,674 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,873,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Apple by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,192,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $269,295,000 after purchasing an additional 559,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Apple by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,578,812 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $292,261,000 after purchasing an additional 544,275 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $220.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Apple to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.80.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $255,086.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,804 shares in the company, valued at $190,317,978.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $197.00 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $968.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.01. Apple had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $84.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

