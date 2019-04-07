$179.64 Million in Sales Expected for Zendesk Inc (ZEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) to report $179.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $181.09 million and the lowest is $178.50 million. Zendesk reported sales of $129.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year sales of $803.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $809.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.38. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $172.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZEN. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Zendesk from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zendesk to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on Zendesk from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Zendesk to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.24.

NYSE:ZEN traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.71. 1,797,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,235. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.01 and a beta of 1.66. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $44.69 and a fifty-two week high of $86.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $3,930,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,470,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,558,979.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,500 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $459,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,577.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,656 shares of company stock worth $8,684,061. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 304.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zendesk (ZEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.