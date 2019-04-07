165,365 Shares in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Purchased by Tiff Advisory Services Inc.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 165,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,328,000. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up approximately 14.4% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1,195.0% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 26,494 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3,665.4% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPY stock opened at $288.57 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $233.76 and a twelve month high of $293.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.2331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

