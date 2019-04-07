14,000 Shares in Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,023,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,901,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,569,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,403,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,403,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,775,000. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TENB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Tenable from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $32.67 on Friday. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.02.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $151,520.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 46,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $1,459,514.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,965 shares of company stock worth $11,680,570 in the last three months.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

