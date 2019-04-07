139,270 Shares in Southwestern Energy (SWN) Purchased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 139,270 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,073,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after purchasing an additional 210,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,923,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,489,000 after buying an additional 503,489 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 442,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 92,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,902,435 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,981,000 after buying an additional 6,031,138 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 604,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 101,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

SWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.61.

SWN opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.31. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $6.23.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

