11,800 Shares in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) Purchased by Tibra Equities Europe Ltd

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 99,521 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 772,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,316,000 after purchasing an additional 143,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 91.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,594 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,947,000 after purchasing an additional 189,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNDM. BidaskClub raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Tandem Diabetes Care to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

In other news, CAO Susan Morrison sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $4,067,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,373.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $400,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 363,300 shares of company stock worth $22,536,799 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $63.32 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $74.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 66.68%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

