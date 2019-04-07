11,376 Shares in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $79.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Oshkosh Corp has a 52 week low of $51.42 and a 52 week high of $82.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.67. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Monday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

In related news, insider Wilson R. Jones sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $1,264,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,300,376.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $305,255.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,602.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,979. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

