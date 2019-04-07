10,990 Shares in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE) Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,678,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,419,000 after buying an additional 120,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,307,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,324 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,307,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,324 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 641,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,362,000 after acquiring an additional 23,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 244,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 89,541 shares in the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William Stephen Benjamin acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $50,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rand Scott April acquired 9,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $150,036.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 32.63% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Equities analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

