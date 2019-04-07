10,296 Shares in J C Penney Company Inc (JCP) Acquired by Actinver Wealth Management Inc.

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,296 shares of the department store operator’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of J C Penney by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,434,509 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 230,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of J C Penney by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,390,701 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $70,368,000 after purchasing an additional 625,289 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in J C Penney by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 317,738 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 218,871 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in J C Penney by 3,772.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 125,556 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 122,314 shares during the period. Finally, Tyvor Capital LLC bought a new position in J C Penney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,871,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCP opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $458.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.10. J C Penney Company Inc has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.52.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The department store operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 24.80% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that J C Penney Company Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J C Penney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on J C Penney from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on J C Penney in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.78.

J C Penney Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

