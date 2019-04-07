$1.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to post $1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $7.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 32.44% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $360.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.18 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Stephens set a $104.00 price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Bank of America cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.44.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $377,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,971,000 after acquiring an additional 74,639 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $2,508,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $44,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,886. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $81.87 and a one year high of $121.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.84%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

