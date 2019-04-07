$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Cerner Co. (CERN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will announce sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the highest is $1.44 billion. Cerner reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year sales of $5.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cerner.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Cerner had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CERN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cerner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

CERN traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.32. 993,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,175. Cerner has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 31,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Cerner by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerner (CERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.