$1.36 EPS Expected for Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) will announce $1.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.30. Quest Diagnostics posted earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,912. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $78.95 and a 1 year high of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $702,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,539.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $29,645.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,363 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.